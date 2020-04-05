Ms. Betty J. Harbison departed this life Monday, March 30, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born in Burke County, the daughter of the late Samuel R. and Ella J. Harbison. She attended school in Morganton. She relocated to New York, where she became and retired as an administrative assistant for City Bank. She is survived by a daughter, Ms. Amenda Wilson; grandchildren, Mrs. Nicole Jones (Stacy) and Mr. Travis Wilson (Renee); great-grandchildren, Meleke Cureton, Alicia Jones, Ava Wilson, and Addion Wilson; three brothers, Samuel R. Harbison, Daniel R. Harbison and George M. Harbison; three sisters, Effie Harbison, Patsy A. Harbison and Linda K. Givens; and a host of nieces and nephews. A small service will be held Thursday, April 9, at Paul Lane Funeral Home in Jamaica, N.Y. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

