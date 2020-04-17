Lester Elwood Hartman, 91, of the George Hildebrand community, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Huffman Hartman. Mr. Hartman served in the U.S. Air Force and the National Guard, and was retired from Sherwin Williams. Heritage Funeral Services is assisting the family.

