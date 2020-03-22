October 10, 1922 - March 19, 2020 Mary Evelyn Hawks, 97, of Valdese passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Rutherford County, Oct. 10, 1922, she was the daughter of the late William O. Bridges and Sarah Alice McDaniel Bridges. Evelyn was an active member of Enon Baptist Church. A loving wife and mother, Evelyn is survived by her children, Sheila H. Walker and David T. Hawks (Jo Ann); and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Hawks; two brothers, James Wilmer Bridges and Paul Bridges; and two sons-in-law, Dewey M. Hipps and Edward W. Walker. A private graveside service will be held at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering, c/o Enon Baptist Church, 2059 Enon Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

