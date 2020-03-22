October 10, 1922 - March 19, 2020 Mary Evelyn Hawks, 97, of Valdese passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Rutherford County, Oct. 10, 1922, she was the daughter of the late William O. Bridges and Sarah Alice McDaniel Bridges. Evelyn was an active member of Enon Baptist Church. A loving wife and mother, Evelyn is survived by her children, Sheila H. Walker and David T. Hawks (Jo Ann); and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Hawks; two brothers, James Wilmer Bridges and Paul Bridges; and two sons-in-law, Dewey M. Hipps and Edward W. Walker. A private graveside service will be held at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering, c/o Enon Baptist Church, 2059 Enon Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.