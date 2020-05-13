Michael Hellenthal August 24, 1943 - May 10, 2020 Michael Hellenthal, 76, of Quincy, Ill., died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Mike was born Aug. 24, 1943, in Fort Madison, Iowa, was a 1961 graduate of Fort Madison High School, a 1968 graduate of the University of Missouri where he also earned his Master's Degree. Following a coaching, teaching and administrative career in Illinois and Iowa, he moved to North Carolina and was assistant principal at McDowell County High School and Freedom High School. Survivors include four children, Ryan of Quincy, Ill., Renee and Robin of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Resa of Galesburg, Ill.; three grandchildren; a brother; and two sisters. To attend the service remotely, please join us Thursday May 14, at 11 a.m., at www.client.tribucast.com/tcid/95672303 Memorials may be made to QHS Baseball or QHS Basketball programs. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home www.hansenspear.com

