July 13, 1940 - March 31, 2020 Bettie Mae Epley Herrick, 79, of Morganton passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by her family. Bettie was born July 13, 1940, to the late Benjamin Franklin Epley and Frances Settlemyre in Burke County. Bettie was a faithful member of the Morganton Seventh Day Adventist Church for many years, and was she retired from Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., after years of service. Along with her parents Mrs. Herrick was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Benjamin Franklin Herrick Sr.; son, Delbert Lee Herrick; grandson, Christopher Scott Herrick; two brothers, Thomas Epley, and Mack Epley; and two sisters, Judy Buff, and Katie Fowler. Those left to cherish Bettie's memory are daughter, Frances Floretta Herrick; sons, Benjamin Franklin Herrick Jr. (Mao), Ernest Bradley Herrick (Robin), and Nathan Patrick Herrick (Melissa); daughter-in-law, Charlene Lowery Herrick; sister-in-law, Ruth McMahan Epley; grandchildren, Ernest Bradley Herrick Jr., Rosalie Mae Herrick, Rainey Lynn Herrick, Mandy Herrick Letterman, and Ashley Nicole Herrick; great- grandchildren, Alisha Herrick, Jayce Dickerson, Malakai Saunders, Aubery Letterman, Preston Letterman, Alex O'Niel, and Amir Norwood; nieces and nephews in North Carolina, South Dakota, and Illinois; and a special canine companion, Jazz. A private graveside service was held Saturday, April 4, at Morganton Seventh Day Adventist Church Cemetery. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton
