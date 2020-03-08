July 6, 1939 - March 4, 2020 Leola Cooper Lingerfelt Hildebran, 80, of Morganton went to her heavenly home Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Burke County, July 6, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William Porter Cooper and Hannie Neoma Clark Cooper. Leola was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. Mrs. Hildebran worked for 20 years at Morganton Hosiery Mill, 21 years at Southern Devices, two years at Grace Hospital, and finally two years at SAFT. After her retirement she enjoyed taking trips, spending time with her family, shopping, and collecting things. She is survived by her son, Ricky Dean Lingerfelt; sister, Bettie Smith; brothers, William Cooper and Frank Cooper (special friend, Kathy Smith); and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family. In addition to her parents, Leola was preceded in death by five sisters, Ruby McNeely, Bertha Smith, Velsie Lowdermilk, Dortha Cooper, and Jessie M. Cooper. A cryptside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Revs. Ralph Shuffler and Bud Harmon officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

