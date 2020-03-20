October 23, 1937 - March 17, 2020 Grady Ralph Hogg Jr., 82, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born Oct. 23, 1937, in Moultrie, Ga., he was the son of the late Grady Ralph Hogg Sr. and Laura Clyde McCranie Hogg. Mr. Hogg was a graduate of Georgia Tech where he received a BS in Chemical Engineering. He was employed by Great Lakes Carbon for thirty-nine years and was a member of Summit Community Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters. Mr. Hogg is survived by his wife of 60 years, Brenda Hogg; children, Danny Hogg (Vickie), Brian Hogg (Erica), and John Hogg (Tania); grandchildren, Trevor Hogg (Pang), John Hogg, and Dmitri Hogg; and great-grandchildren, Rosalyn, Raiden, and Reid Hogg. The family will have a service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Summit Community Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
