May 21, 1951 - May 16, 2020 Mr. Jerry Blain Hudson Sr., 68, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health. Jerry was born May 21, 1951, in Cleveland County, N.C., to the late W.B. "Dick" Hudson and Thelma Swink Hudson. He was a beloved father, loved NASCAR, and was an exterminator for 35 years with Andy's Exterminating. Jerry loved the Lord and was a pastor of Blessed Hope Baptist Church as well as an active member of Burns Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Harper Tindell. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Kathy Hudson of the home; his children, Tammy Patton and husband, Richard, of Morganton, Blain Hudson and wife, Emily, of Hickory, and Harold Hudson and wife, Jennifer, of Morganton. Also surviving are a sister, Shirley Lail of Connelly Springs; seven grandchildren, Dustin Hudson, Melissa Tindell, Jacob Hudson, David Patton, Katlin Hudson, Anthony Patton, and Abbey Hudson; and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Alivia and Cason Hudson. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 19, at 2 p.m., at the Herman Brittain Memorial Cemetery (Burns Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery), with the Rev. Blain Hudson, the Rev. Dwight Lowman and the Rev. Anthony Patton officiating. The body will lie in state at Mineral Springs Baptist Church, Tuesday, May 19, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be sent to Burns Memorial Baptist Church, 5490 Mineral Springs Mountain Ave., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
