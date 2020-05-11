April 29, 1953 - May 8, 2020 Mr. James Edward Hutchinson, 67, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte, following a period of declining health. James was born April 29, 1953, in Bluefield, W.Va., to the late Herman Vestal Hutchinson and Ora Long Hutchinson. He was a member of Zion Rd. Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Miranda Smith Hutchinson of the home; sons, David Hutchinson of Connelly Springs, Jason Hutchinson of Morganton, and Jimmy Hutchinson and wife, Gena, of Connelly Springs; daughter, Chelsey Patterson and husband, Scott, of Claremont; sister, Judy Butler and husband, Herman of Morganton; grandchildren, Jenna Hutchinson, Alexia Hutchinson, Kaitlyn Patterson, and Mikon Patterson; and great-grandsons, Mason Hutchinson of the home, Easton Freeman, and Michael Tadlock; nieces and nephews, Paul Butler and wife Amanda, Chris Butler and wife, Ashley, and Kelly Butler; and great-niece and -nephew, Maci Butler and Jaxson Butler. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12, at Burke Memorial Park. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

