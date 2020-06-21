November 30, 1952 - April 10, 2020 Gary Dennis Jamerson, 67, of Weaverville, passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020, at the John F. Keever Solace Center, with family at his side. Gary was born Nov. 30, 1952, in Buncombe County where he had lived all of his life. A 1971 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School, he was formerly employed at Winn Dixie and later at Handi-Skills through United Way. He is the son of Carolyn Robinson Jamerson of Weaverville and the late Bruce Don Jamerson. Surviving in addition to his mother are his siblings, Dianne Jamerson, Jeffery Jamerson, and Darlene Jamerson Swanson and her husband, the Rev. Ken Swanson; beloved friend of 42 years, Ann Rector; nephew, Brandon Jamerson and family; niece, Tiffany Pressley and family; along with many loving relatives. Private graveside services were held at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, in Asheville. The Rev. Ed Stephenson and the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Swanson officiated. Gary enjoyed reading his Bible and was a devoted man of God. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his quiet loving way. The family is especially grateful to the Solace Center and the North Wing Team for their professional, compassionate care of Gary. West Funeral Home served the family.

