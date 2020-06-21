November 30, 1952 - April 10, 2020 Gary Dennis Jamerson, 67, of Weaverville, passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020, at the John F. Keever Solace Center, with family at his side. Gary was born Nov. 30, 1952, in Buncombe County where he had lived all of his life. A 1971 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School, he was formerly employed at Winn Dixie and later at Handi-Skills through United Way. He is the son of Carolyn Robinson Jamerson of Weaverville and the late Bruce Don Jamerson. Surviving in addition to his mother are his siblings, Dianne Jamerson, Jeffery Jamerson, and Darlene Jamerson Swanson and her husband, the Rev. Ken Swanson; beloved friend of 42 years, Ann Rector; nephew, Brandon Jamerson and family; niece, Tiffany Pressley and family; along with many loving relatives. Private graveside services were held at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, in Asheville. The Rev. Ed Stephenson and the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Swanson officiated. Gary enjoyed reading his Bible and was a devoted man of God. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his quiet loving way. The family is especially grateful to the Solace Center and the North Wing Team for their professional, compassionate care of Gary. West Funeral Home served the family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.