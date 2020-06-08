November 9, 1935 - June 5, 2020 Kyle Johnson, 84, of Morganton, has been reunited with his Savior, Jesus Christ, and his darling wife, Mary, Friday, June 5, 2020. Born in Avery County, Nov. 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Shoner Kyle Johnson and Murrell Hope Meredith Johnson. Kyle was a member of Poarch's Chapel Missionary Methodist Church and owned and operated Johnson's Produce. Mr. Johnson is survived by his children, Bonita Beck and Tammy Miller and husband, Tracy; daughter-in-law, Shasta Johnson; grandchildren, Ray Ollis, Nona Ollis, Chrystal Brittain, Myria Burge, Catina Lusk, and Brandon Johnson; great-grandchildren, Marti-Anne Ollis, Cyerra Buck, Malachi Buck, Reminton Buck, Caleb Allman, Caden Rhodes, Braisley Lusk, KyLee Lusk, Coleman Johnson, and Jordan Auldredge; and great-great-grandchildren, Trinity and Jordan; and siblings, Mona Clark, Becky Holiman, Martha Aldridge, Amanda Keck, and Dan Johnson. In addition to his parents, Kyle was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Burleson Johnson; sons, Floyd and Kyle Johnson; grandson, Joshua Kestner; and siblings, Abe Johnson, Russell Johnson, and Johnny Johnson. There will be a gathering of friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, at Poarch's Chapel Missionary Methodist Church. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, in the church with the Rev. Wallace Smith officiating. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, in Johnson Cemetery in Newland. Memorial contributions may be made to Poarch's Chapel Missionary Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3194, Morganton, NC 28680. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

