November 23, 1959 - April 14, 2020 Mr. James Lee Jordan, 60, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health. James, better known as "Jimmy," was born Nov. 23, 1959, in New Castle, Pa., to Mary Lois Berry Jordan and the late Rev. Harry Elmer Jordan. In addition to his mother, with whom he lived for almost 59 years, his survivors include sisters, Maggie McKinney (Bruce), Jeanne Makula (Doug), and Becky Krug (Eric); brother, Mark Jordan (Sherry); and former brother-in-law, the Rev. George Frantz; 14 nieces and nephews and their children. Preceding Jimmy in death were his father; brother, Jeffrey; and sister, Kathy Frantz. In 1983, Jimmy graduated from special education school, as well as completed workshops in Pennsylvania where he lived most of his life. He held jobs as church janitor and bag boy. He wanted to become a missionary until he learned wild animals might be on the mission field. So he stayed home, visiting the sick and shut-ins with his dad, folding bulletins on Saturdays, and serving as church usher. He sang familiar hymns with gusto and preached to his family on his 50th birthday. He played his tambourine for church, nursing home, and family members. He didn't keep his opinions to himself. He complained about the diet dessert a shut-in once offered him and about a "teeny-tiny" milkshake a generous friend bought him. After attending a 30-minute church service at the J. Iverson Riddle Center, he commented: "That's the kind of church I like. Short." He loved sitcoms that made the rest of the family laugh. In later years, he got annoyed with people who liked to watch the news or who-worse-wanted to turn off the TV and go to bed. He threatened to run for president and put a stop to it. He posed, thumbs up, with the Fonz, alone in front of Floyd's Barber shop in Mount Airy, and with "a" Barney Fife at a Morganton festival. He enjoyed bowling, particularly winning. He played Uno with people of all ages, happily explaining rules to those who didn't know them. He enjoyed his own arguments, which he ended with "I rest my case." At more than one party, Jim started the dancing or led singing. He loved "any kind of music, except bluegrass," and enjoyed singing along with a variety of CDS. He criticized people for being too busy, for eating healthy food, for changing shirts when they spilled coffee, and for exercising too much. "I'd never do that," he said piously. For years, he played a pen game he invented. Each pen stood for a member of the family. Season one began with the marriage of his parents; later seasons covered significant events or quarrels he'd had. As Alzheimer's began to rob his brain of memories, he lost interest in the pens and said "the final season" was over. But it wasn't. Even as his body began to fail, he liked shopping and greeting people at grocery stores. In the hospital, he sang "Jesus Loves Me," with an ICU nurse. He still had moments of recognition and a special, sometimes tear-filled, smile for those he loved. At hospice he said something not quite clear, but his family thought they understood. He wanted to go home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 111 Siberian St., Leechburg, PA 15656; First Presbyterian Church of Morganton, 100 Silver Creek Rd., Morganton, NC 28655; or Burke Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. A private visitation was held Wednesday, April 22, at Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Leechburg. A funeral service will be held at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
