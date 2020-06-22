February 5, 1936 - June 20, 2020 Mrs. Odene Mae LeFevers Justice, 84, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health. Odene was born Feb. 5, 1936, in Burke County, to the late Herman Roy LeFevers and Pearl Cline LeFevers. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. In addition to her, parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Justice; and brother, Spurling LeFevers. Survivors include her sons, Randy Justice and wife, Patty, and Keith Justice; grandchildren, Derek Justice and wife, Laura, and Casey Bannerman and husband, Tyler; and great-granddaughter, Piper Justice. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 23, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Lawrence Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care at 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant a tree in memory of Odene Justice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

