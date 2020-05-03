April 29, 2020 David A. Keller, 78, passed away Wednesday, April, 29, 2020, at his residence, in Burke County. He was born to the late Haze Turner and Mary Alice Keller in Burke County. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Howard Laverne Keller; and sister, Geneva Keller McVey. Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Becky Keller; half brothers, Phifer, Clifford, Jack, John, and Tommy Brown; half sisters, Gladys Lackey and Alice Owensby; brother-in-law, Thad McVey; sister-in-law, Peggy Hanson Keller; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, at Kirksey Funeral Home's Chapel. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Burke Memorial Park. Kirksey Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of David Keller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.