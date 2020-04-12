On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Richy lost his brave fight against cancer and passed away at Burke Hospice in Morganton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Allen Keller and Macie Powell Keller. He is survived by his brother, Marty Keller and partner, Sherry Woody of Morganton; son, Dusty Keller and wife, Ashley; grandson, Hunter Keller of Morganton; many loving cousins; his long-term girlfriend, Theresa Sain of Bostic; as well as his adopted mountain family, Colleen, Shane, Jamie, and Gabriel Bare of the Grandfather community. From this land he has flown to meet his loved ones in their heavenly home. A memorial service was held at his brother's home Friday, April, 3. In lieu of flowers make any donations to the Watauga Humane Society. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

