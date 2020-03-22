April 16, 1929 - March 20, 2020 Samuel E. Kephart Sr., 90, of Morganton, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Born April 16, 1929, he was the son of the late Lloyd Murphy and Dovie Kephart. Sam was an avid gardener and loved wood working. Samuel is survived by his wife, Winnie M. Kephart; children, Samuel E. Kephart Jr., Judith Leach, Marinetta Matthews, Charlene A. Knecht, Kathleen B. Houk; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The family will have a graveside service at 2 p.m., Monday, March 23, at Burke Memorial Park with Carl Luckadoo officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Kephart, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

