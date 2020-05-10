February 7, 1931 - May 9, 2020 Mr. Charles Henry Kincaid, 89, of Rutherford College, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home, following a period of declining health. Mr. Kincaid was born to the late Henry Harvey Kincaid and late Emma E. Clontz, Feb. 7, 1931. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He later worked at North West Drywall Company in Hickory. He was a member for many years of Drexel first church of God. Charles loved his family and the Lord. Some hobbies of his included, singing in the choir, memorizing scriptures, working in their yard, building Blue Bird boxes for his family, neighbors, and friends. The power saw was something he enjoyed using; NASCAR and March Madness were among some of the things he loved to watch the most. Charles loved his Sudoku puzzles, hunting, corn-hole games, and board games with his loved ones. He thoroughly enjoyed life. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Turner. Surviving his passing include his wife, Loann Berry Kincaid; son, Charles Dean Kincaid of Morganton; daughter, Kimberly Plemmons of Icard; brother, J.T. Kincaid of Rutherford College; sisters, Marjorie Carroll Smith of Granite Falls, and Mary Miller of Morganton; grandson, Walt Plemmons of Valdese; granddaughter, Deann Plemmons of Icard; great-grandson Brantley Plemmons; and one brother-in-law Jimmy Turner. The family will be having a private graveside service at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Jake Eldridge officiating. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Salvador and staff, Burke Hospice and Palliative Care for taking care of him. They would also like to thank their extended family, church family, neighbors, and friends for their prayers, support, concerns, love, and care during the last year. Mr. and Mrs. Kincaid were very humbled and felt very blessed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or Drexel First Church of God, c/o Roofing Fund, P.O. Box 218, Drexel, NC 28619. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
