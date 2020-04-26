October 9, 1940 - April 23, 2020 Frances Earlene Kincaid, 79, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born Oct. 9, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Lela Dyer Woods and William O. Woods Sr. Frances was a member of Amherst Baptist Church where she loyally served for 54 years. Frances worked in the furniture industry for over 40 years and was a very talented sewer. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting. Frances is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Lori Kincaid; her beloved granddaughter, Chelsea Kincaid; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Marie Woods; sister, Faye Ollis; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 45 years, William "Bill" Kincaid; sister, Freda Woods; brothers, Ed Woods, Bill Woods and sister-in-law, Eloise Woods. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Amherst Baptist Church, 1024 Amherst Rd, Morganton, NC 28655. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Kincaid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.