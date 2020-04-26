October 9, 1940 - April 23, 2020 Frances Earlene Kincaid, 79, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born Oct. 9, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Lela Dyer Woods and William O. Woods Sr. Frances was a member of Amherst Baptist Church where she loyally served for 54 years. Frances worked in the furniture industry for over 40 years and was a very talented sewer. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting. Frances is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Lori Kincaid; her beloved granddaughter, Chelsea Kincaid; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Marie Woods; sister, Faye Ollis; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 45 years, William "Bill" Kincaid; sister, Freda Woods; brothers, Ed Woods, Bill Woods and sister-in-law, Eloise Woods. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Amherst Baptist Church, 1024 Amherst Rd, Morganton, NC 28655. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.