January 8, 1949 - May 24, 2020 Frances Kirby, 71, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 8, 1949, daughter of the late Harvey and Gladise Bostain Kirby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harvey Kirby, Dexter Kirby, Ronnie Kirby and an infant boy; and three sisters, Peggy Barger, JoAnn Welcher, and Christine Detter Kirby. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Brian (Angie) Church of Granite Falls and Donavon (Pam) Culbreth of Hudson; daughter, Anita (Josh) Helms; four granddaughters, Alisha (Benjamin) Whisenant of Granite Falls, Makaylie Tse of Hudson, Amber (Kyle) Kennedy, and Chesley Helms of Morganton; grandson, Josh (Caroline) Lakey of Granite Falls; and three great-grandchildren, KirbyAnn Whisenant, Timothy Whisenant and Aiden Atkins. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 27, at 3 p.m., at the "Old" Saint Matthews Lutheran Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Rob Evans Officiating.

Service information

May 27
Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
3:00PM
Graveside Rites
35 Duke St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
