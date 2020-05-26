January 8, 1949 - May 24, 2020 Frances Kirby, 71, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 8, 1949, daughter of the late Harvey and Gladise Bostain Kirby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harvey Kirby, Dexter Kirby, Ronnie Kirby and an infant boy; and three sisters, Peggy Barger, JoAnn Welcher, and Christine Detter Kirby. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Brian (Angie) Church of Granite Falls and Donavon (Pam) Culbreth of Hudson; daughter, Anita (Josh) Helms; four granddaughters, Alisha (Benjamin) Whisenant of Granite Falls, Makaylie Tse of Hudson, Amber (Kyle) Kennedy, and Chesley Helms of Morganton; grandson, Josh (Caroline) Lakey of Granite Falls; and three great-grandchildren, KirbyAnn Whisenant, Timothy Whisenant and Aiden Atkins. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 27, at 3 p.m., at the "Old" Saint Matthews Lutheran Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Rob Evans Officiating. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com
Service information
3:00PM
35 Duke St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.