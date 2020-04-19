November 12, 1928 - April 16, 2020 Earnest Hoover Lail, 91, of Connelly Springs, went to his Heavenly Home Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born Nov. 12, 1928, to the late Willie Earnest Lail and Dessie Belle Cook Lail. He and his parents were charter members of Smarts Grove Baptist Church. Earnest served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. He retired from Henredon Furniture and had worked at Drexel Heritage for more than 27 years. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Hull Lail; son, Garry Wayne Lail Sr.; brothers, Oldell, David and Jim Lail; and sisters, Alene Fredell, Shirley Detter and Beatrice Mull. Earnest is survived by son, Earnest Ray Lail Sr. (Judy Davis); brother, Garland Eddie Lail; sisters, Alberta Crawley and Maryland Shook (Everett); grandchildren, Earnest Ray Lail Jr. (Amber), Melonie Jean Ford (Tim), Garry Wayne Lail Jr. (Kierston), Joshua Lee Lail (Deana), April Denise Lail and Samantha Lail; and great-grandchildren, Kenneth Jeremiah Lail (KJ), Macie Ellen Lail, Ronald James (RJ) Lail, Kaleena Lail, Deseree Lail, Gideon Lail and Levi Whytt Lail. Earnest will lie in state from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 19, at Smarts Grove Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m., in the church cemetery with the Revs. Charles Lewis and Rick Davis officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
