September 18, 1933 - June 9, 2020 Mrs. Pauline Bridges Lail, 86, of Connelly Springs, went to her Heavenly reward Tuesday June 9, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Center, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Lail was born Sept. 18, 1933, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Ray and Emma Carswell Bridges. She was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church and retired as a bookkeeper for her husband at Lail Used Cars and Parts. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lail Sr.; and siblings, Raylynn Bridges, Ruth Franklin, Howard Bridges and Joe Bridges. Surviving are her son, Robert Lail Jr. and wife, Revonda, of Connelly Springs; daughter, Lamina Lail Duckworth and husband, Eric, of Morganton; brother, Bennie Bridges of Connelly Springs; her pride and joy, grandchildren, Ricky Lail of Connelly Springs, Kelly L. Carswell and husband, Jason, of Connelly Springs, Erika Duckworth of Morganton; great-grandchildren, Bryce Carswell and Blake Carswell; special niece, Judy Crowder; and sister-in-law, Doris Kannup. Funeral services for Pauline Bridges Lail will be held at 2 p.m., today (Thursday June 11), in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Revs. Blain Hudson and Stoney Kanupp officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow in Warlick's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.