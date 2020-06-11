September 18, 1933 - June 9, 2020 Mrs. Pauline Bridges Lail, 86, of Connelly Springs, went to her Heavenly reward Tuesday June 9, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Center, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Lail was born Sept. 18, 1933, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Ray and Emma Carswell Bridges. She was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church and retired as a bookkeeper for her husband at Lail Used Cars and Parts. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lail Sr.; and siblings, Raylynn Bridges, Ruth Franklin, Howard Bridges and Joe Bridges. Surviving are her son, Robert Lail Jr. and wife, Revonda, of Connelly Springs; daughter, Lamina Lail Duckworth and husband, Eric, of Morganton; brother, Bennie Bridges of Connelly Springs; her pride and joy, grandchildren, Ricky Lail of Connelly Springs, Kelly L. Carswell and husband, Jason, of Connelly Springs, Erika Duckworth of Morganton; great-grandchildren, Bryce Carswell and Blake Carswell; special niece, Judy Crowder; and sister-in-law, Doris Kannup. Funeral services for Pauline Bridges Lail will be held at 2 p.m., today (Thursday June 11), in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Revs. Blain Hudson and Stoney Kanupp officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow in Warlick's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Lail as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.