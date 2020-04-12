Zelda Cook Lambert, 85, of Antioch Rd., in Morganton, was granted her angel wings, Thursday April 9, 2020. Born Aug. 28, 1934, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Forest and Bessie Cook. She was a Godly woman with a strong faith and loved her family fiercely. She enjoyed gardening, taking walks around her home place, reading her Bible, and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church where she taught the Adult Ladies Sunday school class, sang in the choir, and served many ways. She loved her church family and will be greatly missed. She was married to the late Russell Thomas Lambert whom she loved and cherished. Though they never had children together, she loved his children as her very own. Surviving are children, Olivia McMillan (Robert), Lillian Brookshire (Wilson), Debbie Anthony (Dennis), John Lambert (Linda), Joe Lambert (Jo), William "Billy" Lambert (Mary Jo), and Ronnie Crump; sisters, Jeanette Berry (Marvin) and Velma Chester; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Patricia Duckworth; son, Olen "Stacy" Lambert; sister, Delma Smith; and brothers, Carl Cook, Carol Cook, Jimmy Cook, Glenard Cook, and David Cook. A private graveside service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of Zelda's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
