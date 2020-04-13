February 13, 1941 - April 11, 2020 Mrs. Lorene Polly Hamby Lane, 79, of Morganton, passed away at College Pines Nursing Center, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Mrs. Lane was born Feb. 13, 1941, in Burke County, to the late Claude Hamby, and late Annie Mae Webb Hamby. Lorene was a member of Asheville Street Baptist Church. Mrs. Lane also worked in the furniture industry for Drexel Heritage, and earlier than that she worked at Shadowline. She was a lady whom loved her family with her whole heart, especially her granddaughter. In addition to her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elbert Lane; and brother, Jerry Hamby. Survivors include son, Martin Lane and wife, Lisa; granddaughter, Gracie Lane; and her sister, Sandi McGinnis and husband, Harlan. A private graveside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park for the immediate family. Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

