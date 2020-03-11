July 3, 1996 - March 8, 2020 Mr. Dillon Parker Law, 23, of Drexel, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Dillon was born July 3, 1996, in Burke County to John P. Law and Susan P. Law. He loved exploring in the mountains, hiking and finding new adventures. Dillon also enjoyed going to concerts, snowboarding, and playing golf with his dad. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Evelyn; and grandfather, June. Dillon is survived by his mother, Susan Law; father, John Law and Ginger; siblings, Ashley, Dessie, Chandler, Evie, Holly, and Kelly; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to Burke Integrated Health, 301 E Meeting St., #101, Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

