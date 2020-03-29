November 22, 1939 - March 27, 2020 Mary Ellen Bailey Lesley, 80, of Morganton, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Born in Burke County, Nov. 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Charles Alfred Bailey and Bennie Lee Powell Bailey. Mary was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church on Dysartsville Rd., where she was music director. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and fishing. Mary is survived by her sister, Faye Bailey Lail (Hubert); brother, Earl Bailey (Frances); and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Lesley; and brother, Paul Bailey. Due to COVID-19, no services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
