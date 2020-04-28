Peggy Howard Lindsey December 9, 1940 - April 26, 2020 On the Lord's Day, Sunday, April 26, 2020, Mrs. Peggy Howard Lindsey of Connelly Springs was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Lindsey faithfully served as a pastor's wife for 53 years by her husband's side, never seeking glory for herself, but always giving glory to her Lord for the fruits of their labor. She was a devoted wife, mother, nanny, sister and friend. She was born Peggy Maxine Howard in Buncombe County, Dec. 9, 1940, to James Sydney Howard and Jamie Riddle Howard of Skyland. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Rachel Metcalf and Betty Whidden. Surviving to treasure her memory is her loving husband of almost 60 years, the Rev. William Leonard Lindsey; daughter, Lynn Lindsey Brooks (John) of Fletcher; three sons, the Rev. Freddy Lindsey (Tammy) of Connelly Springs, Stanley Lindsey (Lori) of Granite Falls and Ricky Lindsey of the home; seven grandchildren, Sean Brooks of Boston, Mass., Megan Brooks of Fletcher, Chelsey Phillips (Luke) of Hayesville, Brittany Wilson (Nathan) of Rhodhiss, Amber Speagle (Stephen) of Connelly Springs, Jacob Lindsey (Natasha) of Jacksonville, N.C., and Matthew Lindsey (Megan) of Arden; eight great-grandchildren, Callan and Blake Phillips, Jordan and Gage Tolliver, Scarlett Lindsey, Raelyn, Reid and Lane Wilson. And as we wait here on earth for her arrival in early June, little Elliana Gail Speagle is being held in the arms of our precious nanny. She is also survived by one brother, Charles Howard; and three sisters, Geraldine Maynard, Mary Jo Howard and Sherry Williamson. Finally, we extend our deepest gratitude to the staff of Healthy at Home of Morganton and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care for the kind and tender attention given to our loved one while she was under their care. A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 29, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 212 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College, NC 28671. An immediate family graveside service will be held at Calvary Memorial Gardens Thursday, April 30, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. James Lindsey Jr. officiating. Friends and extended family may drive by to pay their respects immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Peggy Lindsey to Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15 (KJV) www.heritagefuneralservices.com
