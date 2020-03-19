September 14, 1965 - March 16, 2020 Mr. Darren Christopher Little Sr., 54, of Drexel, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence. Darren was born Sept. 14, 1965, in Guilford County, to the late Doyle Little and Joy White Little. He was a 1987 graduate of UNCW, a member at Drexel First Baptist Church, and a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. Darren loved spending time with his children, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and dirt bikes. He enjoyed planting his vegetable gardens, telling stories and talking about his children. Darren was known as being the type of guy that if you were lucky enough to get to know him and be his friend, you had a helpful friend for life. He is survived by his children, Darren Little Jr., Cassidy Little, Ian Little; and their mother, Lisa Little; brother, David Little; and longtime friends, Jeff Greene, Jerry Raynor, Keith Brittain, and Ricky Swink. A graveside service will be held for family, Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park, with Pastor Michael Duncan and the Rev. Milton Little officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
