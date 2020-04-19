Lowry Lea Loftis (nèe Horne) December 7, 1946 - April 11, 2020 Lowry Lea Loftis, 73, passed away at her home Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born in Amarillo, Texas, the firstborn child of Col. Carlton R. Horne and Mrs. Arleen M. Horne. "Granny Lea" would want you to know that, above all else, she loved her grandchildren most in the world and would gladly do anything within her power to make them happy. Which she did, regularly and without regard to what their mothers had to say about it. She was the older sister to Holly Behen and Steve Horne and was by far the most responsible of the bunch. Being the oldest "brat" in a military family meant that she was expected to be a model of exemplary behavior wherever they moved, all over the world. And she was, except for the singular occasion she skipped school while a teenager in France. To be fair, that shouldn't even count against her because she went to the library, for heaven's sake. (Her love of books was the only thing that could have driven her to be so impetuous). If you had the great fortune to know her, you will agree that she was the best-read person you knew. She was an unapologetic book hoarder and staunch opponent of e-readers and digital books of any kind. She loved the heft and feel of honest-to-god ink on paper. Mom was a traveler; she adored the prospect of learning the history and culture of each place she visited. At any destination, she would arrive prepared to throw herself (and others) fully into whatever adventures were afoot. A lifelong gourmand, she carefully picked the restaurants she most wanted to explore on these trips. If you were lucky enough to be a traveling companion, you were assured a dining experience you weren't likely to forget; ranging from the most elegant places to the most obscure holes-in-the-wall. Then, when she arrived home, she often searched out the recipes she had just tasted and re-created them in her own kitchen for friends and family. If you were interested in talking - or arguing! - politics, Mom was more than happy to oblige. These conversations/debates could go on for hours and days, and she loved every hot-blooded minute of it. She believed in the need for us all to always consider "the greater good". That empathy drove her to become a lifelong activist, supporting the causes she cared most about, especially women's issues. She was a constant volunteer, sponsor, fundraiser extraordinaire, and friend to the YWCA and championed their mission always. Mom was the best friend you could have hoped for. Her kindness, thoughtfulness, empathy, and support made her countless friends wherever she went. Her friends hailed from every facet of her life and she kept those bonds throughout the course of her remarkable existence. There would be no way to list all those who called her a dear friend, but her two longest friendships were also the ones most precious to her: our beloved honorary Aunts, Janice and Joyce. They were one another's confidantes and co-conspirators for fifty years, and we just counted ourselves lucky to be in their presence. Mom fell in love with her husband, Randy, after we moved to Winston-Salem when mutual friends from Morganton set them up on a blind date. That was 36 years ago, so we think they must have clicked. They built a lovely life together in an old house which they treasured. Our mom was quite simply our favorite person. We knew that she would do anything for us, and she often did. We are left with a million memories of her - her laugh, her voice, her smile, and especially her twinkling grey-green eyes. She is survived by her husband, Randy Loftis; her daughters, Elizabeth Brown (John) and Dana Stallings (James); and six grandchildren whom she loved most of all, Sean Loftis, Liam Loftis, Quinn and Georgia Stallings, and John Parker and Mason Brown. We know you can't capture an entire person in one obituary (even one this long), but we've tried to honor her by recognizing at least some parts of her amazing life. We'd love to hear your memories of her too - please feel free to send us your memories, stories, and pictures. We want to keep her with us in that way. We plan to honor mom's life at a later date, when she can be properly celebrated. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gateway YWCA; Heifer International; or any organization that works for the "greater good". Salem Funeral & Cremation Service www.salemfh.com
