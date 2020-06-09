June 6, 2020 George Lovelace of Morristown, Tenn., died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Fort Sanders Hospital, as the result of a stroke. Preceding him in death were his parents B.A. and Minnie Lovelace; three sisters, Joy, Frances, and Minnie, all of Morganton. Surviving him are his wife of 44 years, Donna George Lovelace; son, Allan and wife, Lisa, of Cleveland, Tenn.; daughter, Elizabeth Lovelace Crews of Greeneville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Sabrina Lovelace, Ryan Lovelace, Nate Lovelace, and William Crews; sister, Edith Dale; brothers, Donald and Lou Lovelace; and aunt, Inez Jenkins. George worked in construction and maintenance and had his own construction company for five years. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of First Baptist Church since 1963. Private graveside services by invitation only, will be held at Jarnagin Cemetery, with Dr. Dean Haun and Danny Georges officiating. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Building For the Future Fund. Mayes Mortuary www.mayesmortuary.com

