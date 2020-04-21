November 29, 1944 - April 19, 2020 William "Bill" Luther Lovelace, 75, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home, following a period of declining health. Bill was born Nov. 29, 1944, in Cleveland County, N.C., to the late Charles Lovelace and Edna Carpenter Lovelace. He retired as a produce manager from Harris Teeter grocery store. Bill graduated from Morganton High School with the class of 1963. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Lovelace; and grandson, Hunter Starling. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Fisher Lovelace of the home; daughter, Kim Cook and husband, John, of Morganton; stepdaughters, Crystal Starling and husband, Michael, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Michele Parsons of Morganton; brothers, Charles Lovelace and wife, Winnie, of Maine, and Joe Lovelace and wife, Joy, of Casar; sister, Carolyn Kelly and husband, Gene, of Arizona; grandchildren, David Cook, Temple Cook Spicer and husband, Shawn, Tory Cook, Makaley Lovelace, and Lindsey Starling; and great-grandchildren, Cooper Cook, Espen Cook, and Cayson Spicer. Also surviving is his aunt, Lucy Carpenter Burgess and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.