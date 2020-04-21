November 29, 1944 - April 19, 2020 William "Bill" Luther Lovelace, 75, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home, following a period of declining health. Bill was born Nov. 29, 1944, in Cleveland County, N.C., to the late Charles Lovelace and Edna Carpenter Lovelace. He retired as a produce manager from Harris Teeter grocery store. Bill graduated from Morganton High School with the class of 1963. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Lovelace; and grandson, Hunter Starling. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Fisher Lovelace of the home; daughter, Kim Cook and husband, John, of Morganton; stepdaughters, Crystal Starling and husband, Michael, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Michele Parsons of Morganton; brothers, Charles Lovelace and wife, Winnie, of Maine, and Joe Lovelace and wife, Joy, of Casar; sister, Carolyn Kelly and husband, Gene, of Arizona; grandchildren, David Cook, Temple Cook Spicer and husband, Shawn, Tory Cook, Makaley Lovelace, and Lindsey Starling; and great-grandchildren, Cooper Cook, Espen Cook, and Cayson Spicer. Also surviving is his aunt, Lucy Carpenter Burgess and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

