April 12, 1942 - March 26, 2020 Mr. Phillip Audrey Mangum, 77, of Hickory passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home following a period of declining health. Phillip was born April 12, 1942, in Burke County, to the late Carroll Coleman Mangum and Macie Winifred Mangum. He was a longtime, faithful member of Philadelphia Baptist Church. Phillip was a man of many talents. His creativity and skills are evident throughout his home. Through the years, he made numerous items that will be cherished by his family. Phillip will be remembered as a man of integrity, and was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather to his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Mangum; and daughter, Marti Mangum Young. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Betty Hildebran Mangum of the home; daughters, Carol Elaine Duke and husband, Randy, of Burlington and Paula Mangum Icard of Valdese; grandchildren, Corey Howard, Whitney Michaels, Bradley Young, Brycen Young, Coleman Eagle, and Gunnar Duke; and two precious great-grandchildren, Lydia and Brylee. Due to the current regulations, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Doyle Holder officiating. A celebration of life for friends and extended family will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Burke Hospice for the love and care that they provided for Phillip and those close to him. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd. Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.