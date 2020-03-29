April 12, 1942 - March 26, 2020 Mr. Phillip Audrey Mangum, 77, of Hickory passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home following a period of declining health. Phillip was born April 12, 1942, in Burke County, to the late Carroll Coleman Mangum and Macie Winifred Mangum. He was a longtime, faithful member of Philadelphia Baptist Church. Phillip was a man of many talents. His creativity and skills are evident throughout his home. Through the years, he made numerous items that will be cherished by his family. Phillip will be remembered as a man of integrity, and was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather to his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Mangum; and daughter, Marti Mangum Young. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Betty Hildebran Mangum of the home; daughters, Carol Elaine Duke and husband, Randy, of Burlington and Paula Mangum Icard of Valdese; grandchildren, Corey Howard, Whitney Michaels, Bradley Young, Brycen Young, Coleman Eagle, and Gunnar Duke; and two precious great-grandchildren, Lydia and Brylee. Due to the current regulations, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Doyle Holder officiating. A celebration of life for friends and extended family will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Burke Hospice for the love and care that they provided for Phillip and those close to him. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd. Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Mangum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.