July 24, 1927 - March 15, 2020 Merle Rogers Martin, 92, of Morganton went to her heavenly home Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Robeson County, July 24, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Victor Rogers and Myrtle Willis Rogers. Merle loved her family and was a devoted and adored wife, mother, and "Gramey". She also had a passion for serving her church. Merle was a member of First Baptist Church in Morganton, where she served on many committees, was active in the Food Service Ministry, and was the teacher emeritus of the Agape Sunday school class. She was an avid reader and loved working in her flower garden. Merle retired from North Carolina School for the Deaf. Merle is survived by her sons, Dwight Martin of Chapel Hill and David Martin (Vanessa) of Morganton; granddaughter, Katherine Crooks (Travis); great-granddaughter, Blaikley Crooks; brother, Eugene Rogers (Martha Jean); and sister, Lillian Sherrill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the Rev. William "Bill" D. Martin; and brother, Victor Rogers Jr. A graveside service for family will be held with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. officiating. A celebration of Merle's life will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Morganton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Morganton Food Service Ministry, P.O. Box 459, Morganton, NC 28680; or Grace Ridge Retirement Community Library, 500 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
At least 30 Burke restaurants and more react to COVID-19
-
No coronavirus cases confirmed in Burke
-
Gov. Cooper: NC public schools to close Monday for 2 weeks
-
Discussions on actions for schools, colleges ongoing
-
Coronavirus update: 'Shutdown' urged, hoarding discouraged, and more COVID-19 steps that will affect you this week
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.