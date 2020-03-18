July 24, 1927 - March 15, 2020 Merle Rogers Martin, 92, of Morganton went to her heavenly home Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Robeson County, July 24, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Victor Rogers and Myrtle Willis Rogers. Merle loved her family and was a devoted and adored wife, mother, and "Gramey". She also had a passion for serving her church. Merle was a member of First Baptist Church in Morganton, where she served on many committees, was active in the Food Service Ministry, and was the teacher emeritus of the Agape Sunday school class. She was an avid reader and loved working in her flower garden. Merle retired from North Carolina School for the Deaf. Merle is survived by her sons, Dwight Martin of Chapel Hill and David Martin (Vanessa) of Morganton; granddaughter, Katherine Crooks (Travis); great-granddaughter, Blaikley Crooks; brother, Eugene Rogers (Martha Jean); and sister, Lillian Sherrill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the Rev. William "Bill" D. Martin; and brother, Victor Rogers Jr. A graveside service for family will be held with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. officiating. A celebration of Merle's life will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Morganton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Morganton Food Service Ministry, P.O. Box 459, Morganton, NC 28680; or Grace Ridge Retirement Community Library, 500 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

