February 4, 1922 - March 8, 2020 Mrs. Lillian Satterwhite Mauney, 98, of Rutherford College, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Mauney was born Feb. 4, 1922, in Dysartsville, a daughter of Thomas Eugene and Addie Landis Satterwhite. She moved to Rutherford College in 1925, where she later became a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Mauney retired as a bookkeeper from Belk Department Store after 45 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, N. Rudolph Mauney Sr.; siblings, Ernest, Kate, Harold, Pauline, Clarence (Pat), Dorothy, Thomas Arthur (Doc) and Garland (Pud); and Tom Glass, a special family member. Surviving are her son, N. Rudolph Mauney Jr., M.D., and wife, Martha; and a brother, Charles Johnson (Bill) Satterwhite, 100, of Raleigh. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Funeral Services for Lillian Satterwhite Mauney will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, in the Abernethy Memorial United Church with Pastor April Abernethy officiating. Interment will follow in the Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of Abernethy Memorial Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Food Pantry at Abernethy Memorial U.M.C., P.O. Box 127, Rutherford College, NC 28671 or to Hospice of Burke County, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Nola Ruppard, Barbara Gibson, Kimberly Richards, Sheila Hawks, Chelsea Swensen, Carol Rainwater and Linda Griffin who gave quality and longevity to Mrs. Mauney's life. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
