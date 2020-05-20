July 7, 1923 - May 18, 2020 Mrs. Lillian Gladys Marr Maynor, 96, of Rutherford College, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Center, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Maynor was born July 7, 1923, in Swann County, a daughter of the late Robert and Dess Dehart Marr. She was a faithful member of Rutherford College First Baptist Church. Gladys was employed for over fifty years as a CNA-2 with Valdese General Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Virgil Maynor; son-in-law, Dr. Emmitt White Sr.; two grandsons, Matthew White and John White; one brother; and five sisters. Surviving are two daughters, Martha White and Nancy Maynor, both of Rutherford College; two brothers, Arvin Marr, Bob Marr and wife, Betsy, all of Swain County; two sisters, Margie Hall and husband, Andrew, of Franklin and Ann Marr of Asheville; and a number of nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 21, in the Mt. View Cemetery, with the Rev. David Stikeleather officiating. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to express their thanks to all the staff of College Pines Nursing Center for the excellent care given Mrs. Maynor during her stay for the last five years. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
