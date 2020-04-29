April 22, 1947 - April 27, 2020 Mr. Roger Dale Mays, 73, of Morganton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health. Roger was born April 22, 1947, in Russell County, Va., to the late James William Mays and Nell Hawkins Parson. He was a fixer in textiles, a mechanic, and retired as a truck driver for the state of North Carolina. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Roger was a simple family man who would take common sense over book smarts any day. He loved to work with his hands and help his fellow man. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, and his pets. Him and his wife Linda, oh the adventures they set. There wasn't much he couldn't fix and never missed a lick. Even after his diagnosis, he stayed focused. On his family and his friends, concerned and dedicated til the end. With his loving wife and family by his side he said, "Later", not goodbye. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Jeffery Mays; one granddaughter, Madison Nunley; and his stepfather, J.D. Parson Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda Grosser Mays of the home; two daughters, Tammi Morris and husband, Eric, of Granite Falls, and Lori Mays and fiancé, Will Knight of North Wilkesboro; one son, Richie Mays and wife, Christy, of Morganton; sister, Rita Pritchard and husband, Bobby, of Conover; brother, Ronnie Mays of Elizabethton, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Scotty, Malea, Brittany, Landon and Mckayla; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 30, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Doug Price officiating. Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
