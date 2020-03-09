August 24, 1925 - March 6, 2020 Hildred Odessa McCall, 94, of Morganton, went to be with her Savior and Lord, Friday, March 6, 2020. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Sherrill and Flora Mason Gregory. She retired from Hanes. Inc. Hildred was a member of Bridge 42 Church. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, who cherished and served her family. Hildred was constantly uplifted by the women of her Sunday school class. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Wilburn McCall; sisters, Alwayne Gregory and Syble Cutshaw; and brother, Ralph Gregory. Hildred is survived by her sons and their wives, Ed and Frankie McCall and Steve and Lisa McCall; daughters, Rhonda McCall and Nancy Hartman and husband, Peter; sisters, Eva Jo Sisk, Bonnie Postell and Lela Postell all of Waynesville, Shirley Jones of Asheville and Freda West of Andrews. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Bridge 42 Church, 107 Calvin Heights St. in Morganton. A celebration of Hildred's life will begin at 2 p.m., in the church with Pastor Andrew Whisenant officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sossoman Funeral Home, Inc. www.sossomanfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.