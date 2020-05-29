October 13, 1938 - May 27, 2020 Lewis McDaniel Jr., 81, of Morganton, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Rowan County, Oct. 13, 1938, he was the son of the late Harry Lewis McDaniel and Bleka Lee Wike McDaniel. Lewis was of the Lutheran faith. Mr. McDaniel is survived by his wife, Carolyn Poteet McDaniel of the home; sons, Mike McDaniel and Jeff McDaniel (Janet); daughters, Vicki Crouch (Jimmy) and Ruth Ann Connor (Eric); grandchildren, Dylan McDaniel, Zachary McDaniel, and Celia Connor; sister, Kay Pace (David); and several foster children who knew him as "PawPaw". In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by a sister, Magdalene Adkins. A private graveside service will be held for Mr. McDaniel. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

