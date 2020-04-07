February 22, 1930 - April 5, 2020 Samuel LaFate McGalliard, 90, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born in Burke County, Feb. 22, 2020, he was the son of the late Elgie Lee McGalliard Sr. and Annie Elizabeth Harris McGalliard. He was a 6-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a veteran of the N.C. National Guard. Mr. McGalliard was a member and Sunday school teacher at Enon Baptist Church. Samuel is survived by his wife, Effie Mae Franklin McGalliard of the home; stepchildren, Gary Curtis (Betty) and Dionne Curtis (Kathleen); stepgrandchildren, Gary Scott Curtis, Greg Curtis, Kimberly Garrison, and Allen Curtis; three great-grandchildren; brother, Elgie McGalliard Jr. (Rheba); nephew, Jeffrey McGalliard; and niece, Keely McGalliard. In addition to his parents, Mr. McGalliard was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Griffin. A private cryptside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Enon Baptist Church, 2059 Enon Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
