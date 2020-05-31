October 23, 2020 - May 27, 2020 Mrs. Betty Sue McGalliard Mench, 86, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Betty was born Oct. 23, 1933, in Burke County, to the late Ivey McGalliard and Florence Powell McGalliard. She was a member of First Baptist Church Valdese and was a loving, wife, mother and homemaker for her entire family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mench; and one brother, Grady McGalliard. Survivors include her children, David Mench, of Valdese, and Linda Handley, of Greer, S.C.; brother, Carl McGalliard; sister, Bonnie McGalliard Cox; grandchildren; Ben Handley, Rachel Phillips and husband, Joseph, and Nathan Handley and partner, Melanie Pegg,; and great-grandchildren; Bryson, Gavin, Noah, Chance, Lillie and Fletcher. A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Josh Lail officiating. Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

