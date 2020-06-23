March 30, 1943 - June 20, 2020 Mr. Billy Joe Monday, 77, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, following a period of declining health. Mr. Monday was born March 30, 1943, in Alabama, to the late Ross Monday, and Inez Snellgrove Monday. He attended Abees Chapel Baptist Church. Billy worked as a supervisor in the textile industry after serving in the United States Army. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He an avid golfer, who was always a winner, loved NASCAR, and traveling. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his stepfather, Johnny Hughes; sister, Hazel Holland; brother, Ralph Monday; and one infant sister. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Monday of the home; daughters , Denise Moman and husband, Phillip of Ashford, Ala., Michelle Reed and husband, Nick, of Connelly Springs, Carol Sudderth and husband, Troy, of Valdese; granddaughters, Katie Sudderth, Courtney Sudderth, and Maddie Reed; grandsons, Gaither Moman and wife, Amy, Parker Moman and wife, Kaide, and Landon Reed; brothers, Roy Monday and wife, Linda, Chuck Monday and wife, Shannon, Robert Monday and wife, Sara Jane; brother-in-law, Mickey Holland; numerous nieces and nephews; and his little sidekick, Zoey. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, at 4 p.m., at Mtn. View Cemetery, with the Rev. Joel Berrier officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 24, at Heritage Funeral Service from 2 to 3:30 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care at 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
