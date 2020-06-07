August 24, 1944 - June 3, 2020 Linda R. Mong, 75, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020. She was born Aug. 24, 1944, in Pennsylvania, to the late Robert K. Rice and Dorothy Baggott Rice. Linda was a member of Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church where she had served as an Elder. She also sang in the choir, was a member of Circle # 1, and taught Children's Sunday school. Linda retired from the Burke County Health Department. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Mong; sisters, Mabel Joan Pulgino and Dottie Lou Rice. She is survived by her children, Sharon Mong (Martie Dale), Donna Mong, Robin Mong Foster (John), and Bobby Mong (Kathy); grandchildren, Hilary and Alayna Herron, Patrick Herron (Ashley Felts), Jessica, Hannah and Kayla Davis, James Foster, Caroline Watkins (Tyler), Madison, Jason, Wyatt, and Emmaleigh Mong; sister, Nancy Szymarek (Bob); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may come by Sossoman Funeral Home from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, to pay their respects. The service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday June 10, in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Yvonne Thurmond officiating. Burial will follow at Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

