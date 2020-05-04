July 15, 1934 - May 2, 2020 On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020, God called home his faithful servant, the Rev. Jackie "Jack" Ray Moses. He was born July 15, 1934, to the late Thomas Moses and Minnie Moses Epley. Jack was a people person and never met a stranger. He loved to talk. He loved his family and really enjoyed fishing at the coast with numerous family members and friends. He was an ordained Freewill Baptist Minister for over 50 years, pastoring several churches across North Carolina. His latest pastorate was at Lenoir First F.W.B. Church, where he lovingly served as pastor for over 32 years until his retirement. Jack loved the Lord and loved going to church. He was very faithful, hardly ever missing a service until his health started declining several years ago. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gladys Patton Moses; son, Jeffrey Ray Moses; grandchildren, Shanda Smith, Cody Davis; siblings, Bill Moses, Claude T. Moses, Beulah Norville; and stepfather, George Epley. Jack is survived by his daughters, Dianne Sparks and husband, Dirk, of Morganton, Debbie Bess and husband, Mel, of Connelly Springs, and Donna Davis and husband, Randy, of Morganton; daughter-in-law, Pam Moses of Morganton; grandchildren, Danya Costner Moody and fiancé, Nick Miller, Nathaniel Jackson and wife, Amy, Matthew Davis, Amanda Moses Hewitt and husband, J.P., and Samantha Moses Lowdermilk and husband, Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Brandon Moody Jr., Shawn Moody, Ethan Miller, Kennedy Jackson and was anxiously awaiting the birth of his great-grandson, Jaxtyn Lowdermilk, whose anticipated arrival is on his birthday, July 15; sister-in-law, Viola Moses; stepbrother, Allen Epley; and many in-laws on the Patton family side, as well as all his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. The Rev. Jack Moses will lie in state at Sossoman Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, for his brothers and sisters in Christ, friends and family to pay their respects. A family graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, at Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, with the Revs. Daniel Hensley, Darvy Hensley, and Marty Bess officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Stutesman and staff and Burke County Hospice for the loving care given to our father. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
