January 3, 1940 - March 6, 2020 Tommy Mosteller, 80, of Lincolnton, died Friday, March 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Mosteller. The Mosteller family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.

Service information

Mar 13
Celebration of Life
Friday, March 13, 2020
6:00PM
The Laboratory Mill
848 Southfork Road
Lincolnton, NC 28092
