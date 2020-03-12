January 14, 1933 - March 11, 2020 Mr. Carl "Nathan" Mull, 87, of Icard passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at CHC Blue Ridge in Morganton, following a period of declining health. Nathan was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Burke County to the late W.T. Mull and Cozie Berry Mull. He was a member at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; and three sisters. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Burns Mull of the home; children, Carla Mull Efird and husband; Joel Sr., of Icard, Angela Mull Creech and husband, Junior, of Smithfield, Nathan Mull Jr. and wife, Terri, of Hildebran; grandchildren, Joel Efird Jr. and wife, Casey, of Conover, Callie London and husband, Nick, of Boone, Chelsea Creech and fiancé, David Kistler, of Raleigh, Cassie Creech of Chapel Hill, Natalie Mull of Hildebran, and Chely Mull of Hildebran; and great-grandchildren, Joel Efird III, Brooklynn Efird, Lincoln London, and Corbyn Mull. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with the Revs. Nicholas Wilson and John Barnhardt officiating. Entombment at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum will follow the service, with military honors presented by the N.C. National Guard. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church; or Shekinah Food Ministry, 7449 Oak Ridge Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
