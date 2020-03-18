June 24, 1931 - March 16, 2020 Verdie C. "Tootsie" Mull, 88, of Morganton, died Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born June 24, 1931, to the late David Elihu Childers and China Cook Childers. She was a member of Mount Home Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She retired from Roses Department Store. Verdie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, W. Howard Mull; grandchildren, Michael Harris and Jody Crain; two brothers and three sisters. Verdie is survived by daughters, Judy M. Crain (Ronnie), Patricia M. Powell and Terry M. Harris; son, Jerry Lee Mull (Joan); grandchildren, Jason Crain (Bronwyn), Jarrett Crain, Shelly Lail (Quentin), Soleil Reed (Odie), Lee Mull, Lyle Powell, and Samantha Mull; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Friday, March 20, at Mount Home Baptist Church. The service will begin at 3:30 p.m., at the church with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Home Baptist Church Building Fund. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
