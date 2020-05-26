December 10, 1943 - May 25, 2020 Larry Dean "Deanie" Murphy, 76, of Morganton, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Born Dec. 10, 1943, he was the son of the late Robert and Helen Murphy. Deanie was a member of First Baptist Church of Morganton. He was a big Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Braves fan, and he also loved Elvis. To know Deanie was to love him. Deanie is survived by his sister, Ann Lowery; brother, Bobby Murphy; nieces, Angie Alexander, Dona Queen, Susan Sigman; nephew, Mackie Lowery; great-nieces, Erin Lowery, Jessica Lowery, Halen Alexander; great-nephew, Travis Smith; great-great-nieces, Scarlet, Willow; great-great-nephew, Daegan. In addition to his parents, Deanie is preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Ray Murphy. Deanie will lie in state from 12 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Jim Taber officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
