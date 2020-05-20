August 6, 1946 - May 17, 2020 Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Conley Epps Myers, 73, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Brian Center East after a period of declining health. Mrs. Myers was born Aug. 6, 1946, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Roy James and Effie Burleson Conley. She was a member of Westfield Baptist Church and was formerly employed as Executive Secretary of Burke Mills, Inc. Surviving are her sons, The Rev. Roy Shane Epps and wife, Julie, of Granite Falls, Ronald Scott Epps of Greensboro; three sisters, Kitty Benfield of Granite Falls, Kay Vinay (Russell) of Valdese and Frances Swafford of Connelly Springs; and grandchildren, Zachary Epps of Granite Falls, Cortney Smith of San Francisco, Calif., and Sydney Huffman of Valdese. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church Mission Fund, 4744 Lakeview Acres Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

