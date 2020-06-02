February 27, 1955 - May 30, 2020 Christine Nantz passed away peacefully, with family, Saturday May 30, 2020. "Chris" was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Tony Pellegrino and Nina Gudjonsdottir Pellegrino on February 27, 1955. She joined the Army National Guard where she faithfully served her country in the Guard and Reserves for 16 years. She met Major David Nantz, U.S. Army Ret., in Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga. They were married May 29, 1982. They moved to Alaska two years later, where they spent 16 years and raised two daughters. Moving back to North Carolina, she volunteered at her church and spent many hours on her creative pursuits. She is survived by her husband, David; two daughters and son-in-law, Naomi Nantz and Rebekah and Matthew Mechem-Nantz; sisters, Toni O'Neill, Teri Yurek, Angie Jacobsen, Joan Johnston, Roseann Zeblisky; and brother, Michael Pellegrino. A private graveside service is being held for Mrs. Nantz. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Oak Hill United Methodist Church Youth Program. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
