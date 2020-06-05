February 3, 1923 - June 3, 2020 Rosemary L. Nelson, 97, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born Feb. 3, 1923, in South Bend, Ind., to the late Joseph Linehan and Mary Banner Linehan. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She was also a past member of Mimosa Hills Country Club, Mimosa Hills Garden Club, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Morganton Women's Club and various bridge clubs over the years. She was an avid golfer, lover of animals and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Asher Nelson. She is survived by her children, William A. Nelson Jr. (Sharon) of Georgia, Thomas J. Nelson (Sharon) of Ohio, Barbara Sproles of Florida, and Elizabeth Wilson (Nathan) of Morganton; grandchildren, Kimberly Fulton (Darrick), Katherine Landcaster (Todd), Thomas J. Nelson Jr. (Julia), William Asher Nelson III (Andrea), Alison Nelson, Heather N. Reithmeier (Michael) and Lori S. Wilson (Bill); 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jane Krizmanich. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 6, at Forest Hill Cemetery with Father Kenneth Whittington officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Sossoman Funeral Home

