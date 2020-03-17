March 25, 1921 - March 15, 2020 Jettie Crawford Norman, 98, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was born March 25, 1921, in Avery County, to the late George and Vada Cook Crawford. She was a member of Mountain View #2 Baptist Church. Along with her husband, Jettie owned and operated Shady Grove Gift Shop for many years. Upon their retirement, it became a place of gatherings and celebrations for her family, friends, and her church family. Mrs. Norman is survived by her sons, Leon Norman (special friend, Jean Fleming) of Morganton and Edwin Norman (Debbie) of Nebo; daughters, Louise Owens (Johnny) and Kay Moody (Ernest) of Morganton; daughter-in-law, Helen Norman of Nebo; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill Crawford of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Kanawha Crawford of Port Richie, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jettie was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Claude Norman; son, Benny Norman; granddaughter, Shannon Owens; grandson, Ben Moody; great-grandson, Jake Moody; daughter-in-law, Wanda Norman; brothers, Elmer Troy, Ronder, and Albin Crawford; and sisters, Frances Ervin and Lily Crawford. Due to the ongoing public health crisis, no public services are scheduled at this time. A private graveside will be held at Mountain View #2 Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Paul White officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View #2 Baptist Church, 5510 Watson Price Rd., Morganton, NC 28655 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
